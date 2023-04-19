Virat Kohli has been going great in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He has scored three half-centuries already and is among the top run-getters in the league. The form is an extension of Kohli's performance for the Indian team in recent times. Since the 2022 Asia Cup, where he scored his maiden T20I ton, Kohli has been very consistent. He is now second to only the great Sachin Tendulkar in terms of number of international centuries. However, there was a lengthy period before the Asia Cup, where a century drought led to several experts pointing out that all was not well with Kohli. The ex India skipper even took a brief break from the game.

He recently opened up on his struggles and how his wife and actor Anushka Sharma helped him.

"When you go back from a space like this. It's easy immediately to go like 'ah, everything is so good and it's okay'. That's why I say Anushka's name first because she has seen the challenges of being in this position. She knows it. She has been there for so many years. She knows what it takes to handle public pressure. So, her conversations with me has always been priceless. She tells me the truth, simple," Virat Kohli said in a conversation with ex-CSK star Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

"There is no mollycoddling. Because no one else is (real). there are always so many layers. She is like, my responsibility is to tell you the truth. So, how she spoke to during that phase was something that kept me in check. If I was left by myself just to figure it out, I would have become egoistic maniac. I would have become snappier, even more cranky but for her to keep bringing me down to the base level where two people should be at the same level, to be normal, to grow together. Then when you have a child, the thing that you learn while having a child is to be present. And I was never present. She (Vamika) does everything in the moment, being happy looking at a carrot."