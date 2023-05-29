The arrival of 'Impact Player' rule gave many players the opportunity to prolong their careers. The likes of Faf du Plessis and Rohit Sharma were seen making use of the rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. But, such a step was never opted by Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Though Dwayne Bravo feels the Impact Player rule will help Dhoni play a few more years, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag disagrees. In a chat, Sehwag explained why Impact Player rule doesn't apply to Dhoni.

As there continues to remain a debate around Dhoni's future in the IPL beyond this season, Sehwag feels the veteran wicket-keeper batter can continue to play, but not as an Impact Player.

"It's not difficult (to play cricket in 40s), if you're fit. MS Dhoni hasn't batted too much this year. He's not aggravating his knee injury. Often, he would come in the last two overs. If I count the total balls he faced, I think he would've faced 40-50 deliveries this season," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"Impact Player rule doesn't apply on MS Dhoni. Because he's playing only for captaincy. He has to stay in the ground for captaincy. Impact Player rule is for someone who doesn't field but bats, or a bowler who doesn't need to bat. Dhoni has to field 20 overs; if he's not the captain, he won't even play as Impact Player. Then, you will see him as mentor or coach or Director of Cricket," he aded.

When Bravo was asked about Dhoni's continuity after IPL 2023 season, he had said: "100 percent (when asked if Dhoni will return to play for CSK in 2024?), especially with the Impact Player rule. He can keep prolonging his career."

The IPL 2023 final could potentially be Dhoni's last. The 'Thala' hasn't ruled out a return but is looking to buy some time before he makes the final call.