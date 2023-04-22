Chennai Super Kings on Friday defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an IPL 2023 match on Friday. After the match, CSK captain MS Dhoni had a fun interaction with veteran cricket commentator and analyst, Harsha Bhogle, where he spoke on various topics. Dhoni expressed his disappointment over not being awarded the 'best catch award'. The 41-year-old took a stunning catch behind the stumps to dismissed SRH captain Aiden Markram off Maheesh Theekshana's bowling.

Dhoni didn't have much time to react after Theekshana's delivery got a thick outside edge of Markram's bat.

Dhoni told Bhogle that it wasn't an easy catch as he was standing in a wrong position.

"I was in a wrong position. Just because we wear gloves, people think it's very easy. I felt that was a fantastic catch, not because of your ability because sometime you are the wrong place at a wrong time and you catch. I remember one game when Rahul Dravid was keeping and keep something like that. Once you get old, that's the only time you get experience. Unless you are Sachin Tendulkar and start playing at 16-17 years of age," Dhoni said.

However, Harsha came up with a witty response, saying: "You are not old".

"Definitely old! You can't really shy away from that," Dhoni, 41, added.

In his own style, @msdhoni describes yet another successful day behind the stumps



And along with it, shares a special Rahul Dravid story and admiration for @sachin_rt #TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/4gL8zU9o9v — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023

Speaking of the match, Ravindra Jadeja's 3-22 led CSK's dominance in spin-friendly conditions at home for a smooth seven-wicket win over SRH.

The visitors managed just 134-7 after being sent in to bat and Jadeja's four-over spell for the Super Kings choked their innings before it could get going.

The hosts eased to 138-3 in reply with eight balls to spare as opener Devon Conway scored his third consecutive tournament half-century.

(With AFP Inputs)