Rajasthan Royals struck a catastrophic incident at the start of their run-chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday, with explosive opening batter Jos Buttler getting run out. Jaiswal, who made up for Buttler's departure with a stunning 98 not-out, admitted after the match that it was his mistake that led to the Englishman's dismissal. Jaiswal needed some pep talk by skipper Sanju Samson to realign his focus, having seen Buttler sacrifice his wicket for the youngster.

"First of all, I'd like to mention that I get to learn a lot from Jos Bhai. Unfortunately, it was because of my wrong that he had to sacrifice his wicket, I really respect that. We all know it (run out) happens in the game, nobody does it on purpose," Jaiswal said being named the Player of the Match.

"That was the moment, then I took the responsibility to carry on and needed to make sure that I take control. Sanju bhai came to me and said 'Don't worry, keep playing your game, you are in nice touch' and I was ok," Jaiswal said.

In the press conference after the game, Jaiswal said that he would remember this game for a long time.

"I will remember this innings for a long time in my life. It was very intense," said the 21-year-old at the post-match media interaction. When I went to bat, I felt I had very less time and suddenly I felt 'sab sahi jaa raha hai' (everything was falling in place)... I thought I should continue playing like this. It's one of my memorable knocks," Jaiswal told media after the game.

Advertisement

The harder you train, the easier it gets in match situation is a basic theme but very difficult to follow at times. Putting his effort in systemic training, Jaiswal has found success and his India call-up will be a matter of time.

"My thumb rule is on my routine and the process, it matters a lot to me. I try my best to keep my focus on that and keep learning every match. It's very important as I have to take my game forward," he added.

Putting in hours under RR's 'Director of Cricket' Zubiin Bharucha at their academy -- MSD.7 -- in Talegaon, a village in Maharashtra's Wardha district is helping him immensely.

"I talk a lot with Zubin Sir about my batting. We have a very good academy in Talegaon. My biggest preparation happens there, I can play all my shots, keep myself fit," he said.

Advertisement

With PTI inputs