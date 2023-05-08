Shubman Gill smashed an unbeaten 94 and Wriddhiman Saha a brutal 81 as Gujarat Titans piled up 227 for two - the fourth highest total this season - against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Saha and Gill went hammer and tongs from the word go to add 142 runs for the first wicket in only 12.1 overs, setting the franchise record for highest partnership for any wicket, as LSG had no respite despite deploying eight bowlers into the attack.

It was also the second-best stand for any team for any wicket in this IPL, and for Gujarat Titans, the total was their highest-ever in IPL since their debut last season.

Saha struck an overall four sixes and 10 fours to make 81 runs from 43 balls. While Gill opened up tad late, it was Saha who kept firing from one end for GT.

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli was in awe of Saha's knock. He took to Instagram Stories to post the picture of Saha from the game and wrote "what a player" with clapping emojis.

During the match, Gujarat Titans also bettered their overall record of most runs in the powerplay.

Having hit 65 against Chennai Super Kings here in the season-opener, the Saha-Gill pair went ballistic to add 78 runs in the first six overs, scoring at 13 runs per over.

Hardik Pandya scored 25 off 15 balls while David Miller hit 21 not out off 12 balls to take GT to a big total.

(With PTI Inputs)