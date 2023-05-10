Virat Kohli has been at the center of a few avoidable incidents in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, with his fights with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir triggering multiple storms on social media. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart's gesture acknowledging Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance on Tuesday is worthy of applause. Yadav hammered 83 off 35 balls as Mumbai Indians thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets on Tuesday, taking the team to jump from eighth to third in the IPL table. Kohli, just like millions of other cricket fans, was in awe of Surya's knock.

Chasing 200 to win, Suryakumar put on a blistering stand of 140 with Nehal Wadhera, who made an unbeaten 52, as Mumbai romped home with 21 balls to spare at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai's sixth win in 11 matches revived their faltering campaign as the five-time champions target a top-four finish to qualify for a playoff berth. Despite being on the losing side, Kohli had the courage to acknowledge the performance of his opponent who single-handedly took the game away from RCB.

Here's how Kohli acknowledged Surya's blistering knock:

Suryakumar's blitz laced with six sixes was his IPL best and made Bangalore's 199-6 look a small total after skipper Faf du Plessis (65) and Glenn Maxwell (68) lit up the first innings.

"He is one of the best isn't he?" Du Plessis, who leads the tournament batting chart with 576 runs, said of Suryakumar.

"When he gets going he's really difficult to bowl to. So many options you can't shut him down. One of the greats of the game at the moment."

Suryakumar, who had a bad start to the season before hitting form, said: "Much needed from team's point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this."

Opener Ishan Kishan hit a quick-fire 42 but Mumbai slipped to 52-2 when skipper Rohit Sharma fell for seven to extend his batting slump.

However, Suryakumar and the left-handed Wadhera soon revived the chase and took the attack to the opposition.

Once settled, Suryakumar burst into life to reach his 50 in 26 balls and kept up the charge with a string of sixes and fours.

Suryakumar fell with his team needing eight more to win and Tim David got out for a duck, but Wadhera hit the winning six to bring up his fifty and finish off the chase.

With AFP inputs