With over 100 runs in the first two matches, Virat Kohli has begun the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an emphatic fashion. Kohli's performances have instilled big hopes in the hearts of fans who have been dreaming to see the franchise lifting the coveted trophy since the beginning of the T20 league in 2008. However, going forward, former India star Irfan Pathan has urged Kohli to leave the opening spot and bat in the middle order for the RCB.

Pathan's comments came as a big surprise as Kohli has looked in pretty good form while opening for the Bengaluru franchise. But, the retired all-rounder had his reasons.

"This year is looking different for RCB as runs are coming out of Virat Kohli's bat in the first few games. But it is no guarantee that he will continue scoring at the same pace (or for the remainder of the season) and win you every game. In a tournament like this, other batters in the RCB squad will have to be ready for the challenge and justify their talents and roles. Also, I don't think Kohli should be opening the batting for RCB," Pathan said while speaking on Star Sports.

Even former Australian cricketer Tom Moody feels RCB's middle order is weak which makes the prospect of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli occupying the top two spots risky.

"To me, RCB's middle order looks weak, and teams will aim to take advantage of this fact and pick up the wickets of Kohli and Faf early. If the opposition teams manage to take a couple of wickets in the powerplays, they'll be (very much) in the game against RCB," he opined.

As per India great Sunil Gavaskar, Kohli is looking in ominous touch in the T20 format lately but would definitely require the support of other batters in the side in TATA IPL 2023.

"This year RCB are banking on Kohli. If he plays well in every match, then the chance of RCB winning increases. Virat is one of the biggest superstars; not only RCB but fans of every team would want to see runs coming out of his bat. But other players in the team will have to lift their game and share the load," he said.