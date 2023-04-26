MS Dhoni is widely known as 'captain cool' for his calm and composed demeanour even in the toughest of situations. Be it any phase of the match, the player rarely gives his opponents or even his teammates any idea of what is going inside him, and a no-expression face does the trick for the legendary captain. However, it is not the case always. Even the 'captain cool' gets angry at times, and given it is a rare event, the instance always goes viral.

A video of Dhoni has surfaced on social media in which the Chennai Super Kings player could be seen screaming on his teammate during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Watch it here:

"Rarely saw him getting angry," wrote a fan. "Thala showing his anger, not good behaviour from captain, Jadeja needs to captain," wrote another.

"He reminds of school teachers," read a comment on the video.

Under MS Dhoni, CSK have been playing with great confidence. They have so far won five of their seven games and are sitting right at the top of the points table.

While speculation is rife that this might be Dhoni's last IPL season, the 41-year-old great himself saying that it's the 'last phase' of his career, the World Cup-winning captain's leadership has been astute. He has been guiding the young bowlers like Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana with perfection, while veterans alike Ajinkya Rahane has played with renewed energy under him.

The wicketkeeper-batter's calm and composed nature has spilled on to his teammates as well who have shown no nerves in tense situation.