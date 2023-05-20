Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) survived Rinku Singh's onslaught to edge out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by one run, and booked their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs. The win took LSG to 17 points from 14 league matches, while KKR's hopes of reaching the playoffs were dashed with this defeat. LSG remain in the third spot, three points ahead of fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, their win was not enough to take them above CSK, who registered a big win over Delhi Capitals earlier on the day to secure their playoff spot.

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are fifth and sixth, respectively, in the points table. GT will take on CSK in Qualifier 1, while LSG will face either RCB, RR or MI in Eliminator 1.

The final round of matches on Sunday will decide which team will take the final spot in the playoffs.

Orange Cap Standings:

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has a firm grip over the Orange Cap, having scored 702 runs in 13 matches. RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal is second in the list with 625 runs in 14 matches.

Jaiswal is followed by CSK opening batter Devon Conway (585 runs in 14 matches) and Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill (576 runs in 13 matches). RCB stalwart Virat Kohli completes the top 5 with 538 runs in 13 matches.

Purple Cap Standings:

The Purple Cap standings are led by the Gujarat Titans duo of Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan. Both have 23 scalps each to their name in 13 matches apiece. Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal slots in at the No. 3 spot with 21 wickets in 14 matches.

Mumbai Indians' veteran spinner Piyush Chawla is sitting on 20 wickets from 13 matches. Completing the top 5 is KKR spinner Tushar Deshpande with 20 scalps in 14 matches.