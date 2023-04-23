In a high-scoring thriller, Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in an IPL 2023 game in Mumbai on Saturday. Invited to bat, Punjab Kings piled up 214 for 8 with Sam Curran, the highest paid overseas recruit, smashing 55 off 29 balls and adding 92 for the fifth wicket in just eight overs with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls). National T20 team contender Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7 balls) also upped the ante towards the end.

For MI, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (2/15 in 3 overs) was the best bowler with all the pacers getting more or less hammered. Chasing a big target of 215, MI could score only 201 for 6 in their 20 overs. Cameron Green top-scored for MI with 67 while Suryakumar Yadav and captain Rohit Sharma chipped in with 57 and 44 respectively. For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/29.

With the win, PBKS have risen to the fifth spot while MI are down to the seventh spot. In the first match of the day, Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants. GT are fourth in the table with LSG are second.



Orange cap, Purple cap

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is at the top of the highest run-scorer's list with a tally of 343 in six games. In the wicket-taker's list, PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh leads the list with 13 wickets in seven games.

With PTI inpots