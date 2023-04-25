The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals clinched a low-scoring thriller against SunRisers Hyderabad at the latter's home-ground in an IPL 2023 game on Monday. Off-spin allrounder Sundar (4-0-28-3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-11-2) exposed the batting frailties of Delhi Capitals' in the first half of the game to restrict them to 144/9 after David Warner opted to bat. But an inexplicable batting approach in which SRH never looked to dominate led to their downfall as they were restricted to 137/6. Despite the win, DC are still at the bottom of the 10-team league with four points (NRR -0.961) in seven games. SRH are just above them with four points (NRR -0.725) in seven games. Chennai Super Kings lead the points table with 10 points (NRR +0.662) from seven games.

Orange Cap, Purple cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis lead the highest run-scorers' list with a tally of 405 in seven games. DC skipper David Warner is third in the list with 306 runs in seven games. In the leading wicket-taker's lost, RCB's Mohammed Siraj and Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh have the joint-highest tally - 13.

Talking about the game, having lost half of their side for 85 runs in 14.1 overs, SRH's recovery was led by Heinrich Klaasen (31; 19b, 3x4, 1x6) and Sundar who came up with 15-ball 24 not out (3x4s).

But it proved not enough as Anrich Nortje (4-0-33-2) dismissed his South African temmate, before Mukesh Kumar bowled a terrific last over to defend 13 runs to hand Delhi a narrow yet thrilling second consecutive win of the season.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Delhi Capitals gradually strengthened their grip on the game by taking four wickets -- Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi (15), Abhishek Sharma (5) and Aiden Markam (3) in quick succession in the middle overs, and allowing a mere three fours between overs 5 to 15 which highlighted SRH's plight.

With PTI inputs