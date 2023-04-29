Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers put on a power-hitting masterclass as Lucknow Super Giants slayed Punjab Kings by 56 runs in a high-scoring contest on Friday after amassing the second highest total in IPL history. A display of brutal hitting from Mayers (54 off 24) and Stoinis (72 off 40) fired Lucknow Super Giants to 257 for five against a profligate Punjab Kings. Needing almost 13 runs per over to pull off an improbable chase, Punjab remained behind in the game despite scoring at a decent rate to end with 201 in 19.5 overs.

Atharava Taide batted well for 66 off 36 balls, his maiden fifty plus score in IPL, but the likes of Liam Livingstone (36 off 22) and Sikandar Raza (23 off 14) could not stay long enough to put pressure on the opposition. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan lasted only two balls on his return. Young pacer Yash Thakur was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/37 in 4 overs.

With the win, LSG reached to 10 points from 8 games and rose to the second spot in the points table. This saw Gujarat Giants slipping a spot to the third place and Chennai Super Kings going to the fourth spot.

Check out the updated points table here:

Orange and Purple Cap:

RCB's Faf du Plessis continues to be the leading run-getter with a tally of 422 in eight games. Virat Kohli is at the second spot with 333 runs to his name. CSK's Devon Conway (322) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (317) hold the third and fourth spots respectively. As far as the leading wicket-takers are concerned, RCB's Mohammed Siraj, GT's Rashid Khan, PBKS' Arshdeep Singh and CSK's Tushar Deshpande have 14 wickets each.

(With PTI Inputs)