Suryakumar Yadav game ample reasons for why he is the No. 1 T20I batter in the world as the Mumbai Indians star enthralled the spectators with some fabulous stroke-play before guiding his team to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chasing 200, MI rode on Suryakumar Yadav's 35-ball 83, ably supported by young Nehal Wadhera's unbeaten 34-ball 52, to chase down the target in 16.3 overs. With the win MI climbed to the third spot in the table with 12 points in 11 games. RCB have down to the seventh spot.



Orange cap, Purple Cap

RCB captain Faf du Plessis, who scored a half-century against MI, leads the top run-getters' list with a tally of 576 runs in 11 games. Three bowlers - Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan along with Chennai Super Kings' Tushar Deshpande - lead the wicket-takers' list with 19 scalps each.

Suryakumar struck six sixes and seven fours in his sensational effort while adding 140 runs for the third wicket in only 66 balls with Wadhera. Promoted at No 4, Wadhera, who was dropped on 16 on a tough return chance by Wanindu Hasaranga (2/53), went on to raise his second fifty of the season. The left-handed batter struck four fours and three sixes to make 52 not out off 34 balls.

After their bowlers sparked a comeback of sorts in the first half of the game, Mumbai Indians never looked under any pressure with their reshuffled batting order clicking together, despite Rohit Sharma's ordinary run continuing.

Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians' captain Sharma was dismissed for only seven, but a brisk start provided by Ishan Kishan (42) and a sturdy stand for the third wicket shut RCB out of the game.

RCB were cruising towards a big total at one stage when MI fought back to apply brakes, and the visitors' failure to put on even 200 came back to hurt them.

With PTI inputs