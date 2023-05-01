In what was the 1000th match in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians chased down a gigantic target of 213 runs against Rajasthan Royals to keep themselves in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. The victory was MI's 4th from 8 matches while RR squandered the opportunity to regain the top spot in the points table with the defeat. It was Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored his maiden IPL ton to set the perfect stage for the Royals but Tim David and Suryakumar Yadav's heroics at the end enable MI to take two points from the game.

Updated IPL 2023 Points Table:

Rajasthan Royals would've gone top of the IPL 2023 points table had they beaten Mumbai Indians on Sunday but a defeat for them meant that defending champions Guajrat Titans remained on top with 12 points to their name. A total of 4 teams have 10 points each to their name, with Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings occupying the next four spots.

Delhi Capitals remain bottom of the league standings with just 2 wins in 8 matches.

Orange Cap Standings: With a brilliant century in the game against Mumbai, Jaiswal climbed to the no. 1 spot, surpassing Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis in the tally. In 9 matches, Jaiswal has 428 runs to his name while Du Plessis is right behind with 422 runs in 8 matches.

Devon Conway (414), Ruturaj Gaikwad (354) and Virat Kohli (333) complete the top 5.

Purple Cap Standings:

Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande is the current holder of the Purple Cap with 17 scalps in 8 matches. He has a strike-rate of 11.76 though his economy rate is on the higher side, at 11.07. He is followed by Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, with 15 wickets, at the second spot.

Mohammed Siraj (14), Rashid Khan (14) and R Ashwin (13) are the next three bowlers in the list.