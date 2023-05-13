Suryakumar Yadav played some outrageous shots en route his maiden IPL hundred (103 not out) as his stunning knock outshone a superlative all-round show from Rashid Khan to set up Mumbai Indians' 27-run win over Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. After getting an invitation to bat, MI posted 218 for 5 on the back of world number one T20 batter Suryakumar's 103 not out off just 49 balls and then restricted GT to 191 for 8 to notch up their seventh win this season. This was MI's fourth consecutive 200-plus score on their home ground.

While Suryakumar played a blinder of an innings which was studded with 11 fours and six sixes, Rohit Sharma (29), Ishan Kishan (31) and Vishnu Vinod (30) chipped in for the home side.

Chasing 219, GT were in danger of being bowled out for a low total, but a brutal unbeaten 79 off just 32 balls from Rashid -- which had three fours and 10 sixes -- reduced the margin of the defeat drastically.

The win helped Mumbai Indians reclaim the third spot in the table with 14 points. Gujarat Titans continue to remain at the top despite the loss, while Chennai Super Kings are at the second position. Rajasthan Royals slipped to the fourth spot.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis (576 runs) leads the batters' chart, Yashasvi Jaiswal follows him at the second spot with 575 runs. Suryakumar has entered the top-10 with his unbeaten ton on Friday.

GT's Rashid is now the Purple Cap holder with 23 wickets, thanks to his four-for against MI. Meanwhile, RR's Yuzvendra Chahal has slipped to the second spot with 21 scalps. Piyush Chawla has risen to the third spot with 19 wickets to his name. He picked two wickets in the IPL 2023 game on Friday.

