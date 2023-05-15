Kolkata Knight Riders kept their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoff dreams alive by beating Chennai Super Kings by six wickets on Sunday. Thanks to the victory, KKR are currently in the seventh position with 12 points from 13 games. They will have to win their final game of the competition and hope for other results to go their way. On the other way, CSK are still second with 15 points from 13 matches and they still need a win to guarantee their top four spot. Gujarat Titans are the top side in points table right now with 16 points and they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

In the other match of the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore demolished Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs to claim the fifth spot. They will have to win all of their games to qualify but things got worse for RR who has 12 points from 13 matches and are increasingly looking out of the playoff race.

When it comes to the orange cap, Faf du Plessis held on to the top spot with another fifty as he now has 631 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal remained second with 575 runs after getting dismissed for a duck.

In the race for purple cap, Rashid Khan is No 1 with 23 wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal is second with 21. Piyush Chawla continues to impress as he has 19 wickets and is currently in the third slot.

KKR finished at 147 for four in 18.3 overs with Rana leading from the front after making the most of a dropped chance. CSK could only manage to score 144 with Shivam Dube scoring the most runs.