From being a revelation at the IPL 2022, Umran Malik has practically become a no-show at the IPL 2023. The speedster from Jammu and Kashmir who impressed everybody with his express pace in the last edition of the IPL, has been sparingly used by his franchise SunRisers Hyderabad. He played only seven games in the IPL 2023, in which he took five wickets. His economy (10.35 RPO) was not great either. After the poor show, Malik was dropped from the former champions' playing XI and last featured in a match on April 29.

India pace great Zaheer Khan says that the 23-year-old Umran was not managed well by his franchise. After a successful IPL 2022, Umran got chances in the Indian cricket team as well. he has so far played eight ODIs and eight T20Is.

"Umran Malik has not been handled well I felt by the franchise, (in) the way he should have been handled by the franchise, (in) the way his services should have been utilised by SRH. That's something which was evident," Zaheer Khan, IPL expert with official digital broadcasters Jio Cinema, told NDTV.

The former star left-arm pacer added that Umran did not get proper guidance at SRH.

"When you are talking about a young seamer, you are also looking at creating that environment and support. And, that guidance is required. Unfortunately that was not seen by SRH. That's why, he's had a season like this," Zaheer said.

Even former India allrounder Irfan Pathan, who was earlier associated with the Jammu and Kashmir state team where Umran plays, was baffled by the handling of Umran by SRH.

"League's fastest bowler sitting out baffles me. Umran Malik wasn't handled well by his team," Irfan Pathan wrote in a tweet.