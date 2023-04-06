Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stopped midway through his run-up, before staring at Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan for backing up too far at the non-striker's end. The incident reminded fans of the time when Ashwin had dismissed Jos Buttler for leaving his crease early at the non-striker's end. During IPL 2019, Ashwin, then playing for PBKS, had reignited the spirit-of-cricket debate by running out Buttler at the non-striker's end.

As both Ashwin and Dhawan shared a smile after the incident, the cameras zoomed at Buttler, who is now Ashwin's teammate at RR.

The drama unfolded on the fourth ball of the seventh over of PBKS' innings.

The incident sparked a meme fest as fans took to Twitter to share their views.

Speaking of the match, PBKS defeated RR by 5 runs to register their second win in as many IPL 2023 games.

After being invited to bat, PBKS rode on Dhawan's 86 and his 90-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh, who hit 60, to post 197-4 after being invited to bat first in Guwahati.

Nathan Ellis then shined in his second game of the season to return figures of 4-30 and keep down Rajasthan to 192/7 but not after a scare.

(With AFP Inputs)