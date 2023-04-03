Tilak Varma batted with aplomb, smashing a scintillating fifty to single-handedly power Mumbai Indians to a competitive 171 for seven against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Sent in to bat, five-time champions MI had a poor start but Varma, coming off a successful last season, delivered the goods as he held the innings together with an unbeaten 46-ball 84-run knock. His innings was laced with nine boundaries and four sixes.

Varma was the lone bright spot in MI's batting department on the matchday. The star player finished MI innings with a helicopter shot that went for a six over the long-on fence and the fans could not keep calm.

Check the shot here -

Here are some of the reactions -

Debutant Nehal Wadhera also hogged limelight in his maiden IPL game with a 21-run knock off 13 balls. He hit a four and two sixes during his knock. One of his sixes travelled a distance of 101 metre, boasting the power the player possesses.

Arshad Khan's 15 not out off 89 balls also helped Mumbai Indians' cause as the side posted a competitive total on the board.

For RCB, spinner Karn Sharma was the pick of the bowlers as he took two wickets, giving away 32 runs from his four overs.

Sponsored by Vuukle

(With PTI Inputs)