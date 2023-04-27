As Sanju Samson and his team breached the fortress Chepauk with a narrow three-run win and denied CSK skipper MS Dhoni a chance to finish the game in a high-scoring thriller in their first meeting in IPL 2023, the Yellow Army will now be aiming to return the favour in Pink City. After their defeat against Rajasthan Royals, CSK have won three games on the trot and climbed to the top of the team standings. RR, however, are on eight points in seven games. One of the biggest reasons for CSK's good show is the solid starts the team is getting from their opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden has praised Conway - who is the leading run-getter for CSK - is garnering a lot of praise for showing his versatility in the ongoing IPL.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Matthew Hayden said, "Initially I was worried about Devon Conway as he was taking some time in the powerplay while Ruturaj Gaikwad was playing the aggressor. But in the last few games, Conway has shifted the gears. At the start of the season, the opening partnership for CSK was going hot and cold but now there is consistency. Good to see that Conway, being a senior player, taking the leadership role."

Another big reason for CSK finding its mojo back is the way their inspirational captain MS Dhoni is leading them. Giving a peek at the success mantra of the four-time IPL champion skipper, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed MS Dhoni backs a player to the hilt.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "The winning mantra of MS Dhoni is that he backs the player at his best and favoured batting position. Dhoni backs the players to the hilt and that is the reason why CSK is a champion team. He doesn't deviate from his game plan frequently or after every match. The players need to have that belief and faith in the management and captain. Only then they perform and MS and CSK team management understands it."