Despite having a shaky start to their campaign, Mumbai Indians made it to the Playoffs of IPL 2023 on Sunday. The five-time champions defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in a high-scoring match at Wankhede, where Cameron Green brought up his maiden IPL century. Later in the day, Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore, which paved the way for MI into the Playoffs. Shubman Gill turned out to be the star for GT as his blistering ton put Virat Kohli's hundred in vain.

After MI qualified into the Playoffs, former India batter Sachin Tendulkar shared a very quirky wish for the Mumbai-based franchise. Taking to Twitter, the MI mentor wrote, "@CameronGreen_ & @ShubmanGill batted well for @mipaltan. Amazing innings by @imVkohli too to score back-to-back 100's. They all had their methods & were in the class of their own. So happy to see MI in the playoffs. Go Mumbai."

Green's magnificent maiden century (100*) and Rohit Sharma's half century powered Mumbai Indians to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Green smacked eight fours and eight sixes during his unbeaten 100 which came off just 47 balls. He added 53 runs with Suryakumar Yadav (25 not out) for the unbroken third wicket to take MI over the line.

Earlier, Unheralded Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal nailed his yorkers consistently at the death as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200 for 5.

MI will now be going up against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

(With PTI Inputs)