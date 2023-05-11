Former Indian cricket team all-rounder was all praise for Punjab Kings wicket-keeper batsman Jitesh Sharma and backed him to get chances in the national side. In a recent interaction, Raina was asked about Jitish's chances of making the national team and the IPL commentator sounded quite optimistic. The 29-year-old has been quite impressive for his franchise this season and has already played couple of crucial knocks against well-established bowling attacks. He made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2016 but he has found his stride in the last two seasons with the PBKS side.

“He's playing brilliantly in the middle-order so far. He's played some important cameos. He's an aggressive player, he had already been a part of Indian team but yes, he can be a great middle-order player. His wicket-keeping skills are good. He's really impressed everyone with the way he's batting. I'm sure the selectors would look at him again. His hitting abilities are really good, and you will see him a lot more in the future,” Raina was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Rinku Singh added another bright chapter to his legend as a "finisher" with a last-ball boundary as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets on Monday to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

It was a complete 'RRR' show by KKR as skipper Nitish Rana's half-century and Andre Russell adding muscle to the chase of 180 enabled Rinku to finish off the game with a 10-ball-21 not out.

Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy once again brilliantly spearheaded their bowling department to grab 3/26 as KKR put up a tidy bowling show to restrict PBKS to a below-par 179 for seven after the visitors opted to bat on a slow wicket.

(With PTI inputs)