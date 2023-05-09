Rajasthan Royals registered had a night to forget on Sunday as they faced a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a last-ball thriller. After posting a huge total of 214/2, RR were very much in the game as SRH needed 17 runs off the last over. Later, Abdul Samad smashed a six on the last-ball of the innings on Sandeep Sharma after surviving a dismissal due to no-ball. It was RR's fifth defeat in last six matches as they are standing at the fourth place on the points table. Speaking after the loss, skipper Sanju Samson was visibly upset as his side lost a brilliant opportunity of grabbing two more points.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Samson was asked whether his side could've added more runs while batting first. To which, the wicketkeeper-batter had no answer.

“That's a great question. I don't know,” Samson replied. His response left the presenter confused as he took a pause for a moment and then proceeded with the next question.

Chasing a target of 215, SRH needed 17 runs off the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma with Samad and Marco Jansen at the crease. Samad hit a six off the second ball to leave the equation to five runs from the last delivery when the drama unfolded.

Everybody thought Samad was out with Jos Buttler taking a catch near the boundary but the umpire called for a ball and the last ball was re-bowled.

SRH needed four runs for a win, but Samad (17 not out) then despatched Sharma's delivery for a six to reach 217 for 6 and notch up one of the most improbable wins in the IPL, leaving RR players shell shocked.

Number six batter Glenn Phillips (25 off 7 balls) also played his part in the turnaround of SRH's fortunes as they needed 69 off the last five overs though with eight wickets in hand.

Phillips spiced up the tall chase by hitting three consecutive sixes and a four off inexperienced pacer Kuldip Yadav in the penultimate over to raise hopes of a stunning win.

