Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL 2023 Updates: Sanju Samson-Led RR Aim For Top Spot With Win vs PBKS
RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Updates: It's super clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Guwahati on Wednesday. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host an IPL game for the first time as both RR and PBKS look to make it two wins out of two. PBKS are going to find a really tough opponent in RR, who have some quality batting and bowling attacks at their disposal. While RR thrashed SunRisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in their previous outing, PBKS edged out Kolkata Knight Riders with a seven-run DLS win in Mohali. A win for either team will take them to four points, alongside defending champions and table-topper Gujarat Titans. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)
RR Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
PBKS Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
IPL 2023 Live Score and Latest Updates Of RR vs PBKS match, straight from Guwahati
- 15:53 (IST)IPL Live: RR have a chance to go top!Rajasthan Royals are currently at the second spot in the points table and can go on top with a win vs Punjab Kings. They have a better NRR +3.600 than no. 1 team Gujarat Titans (NRR +0.700).Punjab, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot with two points from one game.
- 15:40 (IST)RR vs PBKS Live: Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati!