It was the Yashasvi Jaiswal show at the Eden Gardens on Thursday as the Rajasthan Royals opener slammed the fastest fifty in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to guide his team to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Jaiswal finished at 98 off just 57 deliveries with the help of 13 boundaries and 5 massive sixes. It was a special innings from the left-handed batter who earned praises from both fans and experts alike. The 2022 season has been special for Jaiswal who has already scored a century in the tournament and is currently just one run behind Faf du Plessis in the race for the Orange Cap.

A look at the multiple records which were broken by Jaiswal during his explosive knock –

It was the fastest half-century in the history of IPL. The youngster achieved the feat in just 13 balls – one fewer than the past record held jointly by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins.

The fifty was also the quickest when it comes to team overs. Jaiswal reached the milestone in 2.5 overs.

Jaiswal slammed 26 runs off the first over of the RR innings against Nitish Rana.

This was the highest by any batter in the first over of an IPL innings surpassing Prithvi Shaw's 24 runs in 2021.

The 26-run over was the joint-second highest first over in IPL. The record belongs to Royal Challengers Bangalore who scored 27 runs in the first over against Mumbai Indians back in 2011.

Jaiswal also surpassed Ishan Kishan to become the highest-scoring uncapped play in one season of the IPL. Jaiswal currently has 575 runs in the season while Kishan scored 516 in IPL 2020. Overall, the record belongs to Australia's Shaun Marsh who scored 616 runs in the first season of the competition in 2008.