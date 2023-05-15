Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat stunned everyone during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter against Rajasthan Royals as he pulled off a run-out reminiscent of India legend MS Dhoni. With RR struggling in the run chase, Shimron Hetmyer called for a risky double while batting but his partner – Ravichandran Ashwin – was unable to make his ground in time. Rawat received the throw while his back was towards the stumps but he was able to perfectly flick the ball onto them in order to pull off a dismissal made famous by Dhoni.

Rajasthan Royals dished out one of the most inexplicable batting performances of the Indian Premier League as they were dismissed for just 59, suffering a massive 112-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur on Sunday.

Chasing 172 for a win, the Royals suffered a stunning batting collapse to be bundled out in just 10.3 over for the third lowest total in IPL history with only Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 19 balls) and Joe Root (10 off 15 balls) scoring in double-digit figures.

It was RR's second lowest total as they just about managed to go past their earlier lowest of 58 against the same opponents in 2009 by one run.

RR batters failed to give a fight as they kept on playing shots when the situation demanded to stick for a while on a slow and tricky wicket.

RCB bowlers exploited the lack of application by RR batters and game sense as all of them returned with wickets. Wayne Parnell was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 10 runs from his three overs. Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma took two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell got one each.

With the win, RCB jumped to the fifth spot with 12 points from 12 matches to be in contention for a play-off berth while RR moved down to sixth with 12 points from 13 matches.

