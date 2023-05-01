Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the Indian Premier League. Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets. Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1,196 runs against his name. The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

The 38-year-old Maharashtra all-rounder has played 73 ODIs for India scoring 1,389 runs and also taken 27 wickets with his off-breaks. He also played nine T20Is in which he scored 58 runs.

Jadhav had gone unsold in this year's IPL auction and was doing Marathi commentary.

Talking about RCB, the Bengaluru-based franchise will be squaring off against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 match on Monday.

RCB have struggled to maintain momentum provided by Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, who have done all the scoring in the eight games so far. With most teams bunched up closely in the standings, the margin for errors has reduced in the second half of the competition.

Kohli, du Plessis and Maxwell can't be expected to do the job in every game and it is high time the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik step up.

The fielding and catching too needs to improve, something which was pointed by Kohli himself after the loss to KKR.

The former India captain will continue to lead the side unless du Plessis, who has been used as an 'Impact Player', regains full fitness.

