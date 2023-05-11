Ravindra Jadeja had a tough season with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with the all-rounder stepping down from captaincy midway into the season. He even struggled with his form. However, things have been better this season and he produced a match-winning performance against Delhi Capitals to boost his side's chances of reaching the playoffs. While his on-field performance has been lauded by fans and experts alike, his recent activity on social media started speculations.

Jadeja liked a tweet that referred to one of post-match comments and said: "Jaddu saying this with a smile but a lot of pain inside...Belive (sic) me it's a trauma! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticising you even after winning 3 man of the matches! @imjadeja you are prince of @ChennaiIPL"

The twitter handle who user name is Dr rajkumar wrote this line while retweeting a post that had quotes Jadeja as saying: "if I come to bat early, they all chant 'Mahi Mahi' and pray to see MS Dhoni, they all will wait for me to get out (laughs)".

In the aftermath of CSK's win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, Jadeja was asked about batting at No 7 just ahead of Dhoni and he came up with a hilarious reply. Jadeja said that he is happy with his position and if he batted higher, people will be praying of him to get out so that Dhoni can bat.

“I keep hearing Mahi bhai's chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy,” the all-rounder said at the post-match presentation.

A user on Twitter posted a tweet regarding his statement which Jadeja liked from his account.

Jadeja has been brilliant for CSK till now in IPL 2023 with 16 wickets.