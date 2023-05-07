Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday. RR dished out a shoddy batting display as they were bowled out for 118 by Gujarat Titans on Friday. Despite back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and GT, RR have managed to hold on to their spot in the top four of the standings with five wins and as many losses.

In their last outing RR, which boasts of one of the potent opening duo of the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, put up a disastrous batting display. The duo failed to live up to the expectations.

RR have always looked like a dominating side when Jaiswal and Buttler click but the team management would be concerned with the inconsistent run of its middle-orders as the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer are yet to fire in unison.

On the bowling front too, RR will have to pull up the socks with Trent Boult and Adam Zampa going for runs.

The onus would be on Boult and Sandeep Sharma to provide a good start and the the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal taking charge.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs SunRisers Hyderabad:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Adam Zampa, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma