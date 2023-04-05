Rajasthan Royals will be playing against Punjab Kings in match number 8 of IPL 2023 on Wednesday. The game will be taking place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, which is RR's second home ground for the season. With RR playing two of their 'home' matches in the Northeastern city, a winning performance from Sanju Samson's side will not only build their brand value in Guwahati, it will also expand their fan base in the region, which has seen precious little IPL action over the years.

RR would be banking on their near-perfect combinations in almost all departments of the game to put up another commanding performance when they take on a strong PBKS side. The Royals would be buoyed by the massive 72-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were outsmarted by last year's runners-up in every aspect of the game.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal, red-hot England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson smashing half-centuries against SRH, the Royals' dominance with the bat was there for all to see, while their bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) and New Zealand quick Trent Boult (2/21), were more than a handful for SRH.

The only weak link, if any, seemed to be their middle where Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag were both dismissed cheaply before West Indian Shimron Hetmyer took the team beyond the 200-run mark.

However, with a really impressive team effort in the first game, RR are most likely to retain their playing XI in their second match.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs Punjab Kings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

(With PTI Inputs)