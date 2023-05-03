Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and leading Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra were on Wednesday spotted watching an IPL 2023 game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali. For the last couple of months, there has been a rumour going around that Chadha and Chopra are engaged. Last month, Chadha laughed away questions on Chopra, amid speculation about their relationship, and said: "Aapko batayenge (will tell you)".

Chadha and Chopra have been in the news after videos and photos of them at airports and outings went viral on social media. Though Chadha and Chopra have so far not said anything about their relationship status, AAP member Sanjeev Arora had congratulated the duo for their "union".

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

After their latest photo went viral on social media, netizens reacted on it.

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadda on a match date today.#PBKSvMI #Ipl2023 pic.twitter.com/Tt6d4ePyTq — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) May 3, 2023

When Politics meets Bollywood



Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra spotted enjoying a game together at the Mohali Stadium#PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/YWJd47M6yT — Siddharth (@ethicalsid) May 3, 2023

Talking about the game, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

MI in eight matches has won four games and lost four. PBKS has five wins and four losses in nine matches.

Punjab gave rest to Kagiso Rabada and added Matthew Short to the side. Mumbai has a forced change as Akash Madwal replaced injured Riley Meredith.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma also said at the toss, "I asked Shikhar Dhawan what to do. He said bowl first, so we will bowl first. It's a good pitch, we have chased down targets pretty well, so will stick to our strengths. You always want to have a score in front of you on such pitches. It's important to keep the balance, we have played enough IPL games, things can change quickly. You can see how tight the table is. It's important to focus on what we can do as a team. It's all about coming fresh into the game and try to execute your plans. We have one change, Merdith is injured. Akash Madwal is in."

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan said at the toss, "We would have bowled first. I feel the wicket looks good, it's not dry, and won't change much. It's good to bat first and post a big total, looking forward to it. We keep the energy calm and relaxed. Mentally you need to be relaxed, as a leader I need to make sure of it. Short and Ellis come in. Rabada is out."

