It was a brilliant batting effort by Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 game in Dharamsala on Wednesday. Top-order batter Rilee Rossouw found his mojo to slam his maiden IPL fifty as Delhi Capitals finally came to the party to post 213 for two against Punjab Kings. Already out of playoff race, Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start with Prithvi Shaw smashing a 54 on his comeback after nearly a month. Shaw, who made his last appearance in this season's IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 20, returned to form to post a 35-ball 50, his first in 13 IPL innings.

Shaw copped body blows from Rabada en route his 38-ball knock (7x4, 1x6) as he along with his skipper David Warner (46 from 31b; 5x4, 2x6) gave their best start of the season. Warner departed when Dhawan caught him brilliantly off Sam Curran. Against a slower ball, Warner top-edged as Dhawan came running from covers and dived to take a stunning catch.

The duo put together a 94-run opening stand, their highest this season before Rossouw took charge of the proceedings with his maiden IPL fifty that came off 25 balls.

Rossouw took charge when he sent his South African teammate into the orbit with a six over long-off.

He followed it up with a boundary and then a sublime pick-up six over deep square leg as there was no looking back for the South African from there on.

Rabada went on to concede 36 from his three overs, while Sam Curran took 2/36.

From a sedate six for no loss in two overs, DC raced to 61 without losing a wicket in the powerplay with Warner and Shaw putting up their highest opening partnership this season after PBKS opted to bowl.

This was the second instance when DC did not lose a wicket inside the powerplay this season.

DC got going when Warner whacked Curran for back-to-back boundaries before taking on Rabada.

Shaw pulled Rabada for a boundary before Warner took on the South African pacer with two sixes in three balls in a 17-run over.

They cruised to 50 inside five overs as Warner and Shaw took on the Punjab bowlers.

Nothing went in PBKS' favour on Wednesday, with Rahul Chahar dropping a sitter to give Warner a reprieve on 39. The Aussie was done in by a spectacular catch by Shikhar Dhawan but by then DC were on course for a 200-plus total.

With PTI inputs