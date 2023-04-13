Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best as he scored his first Indian Premier League (IPL) half-century in nearly two years during his side's narrow win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. Rohit slammed 65 off 45 balls, and helped his side record their first win of the season. He was also named 'Man of the Match' for his exploits. After the match, Rohit was seen interacting with the fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Rohit interacted with a group of fans, obliged for a selfie and gave them high-fives. He was all smiles as the fans made a loud cheer after he clicked a selfie with them.

Speaking of the match, MI's chase of 173 moved to the final delivery when impact player Tim David and Cameron Green got the winning runs to hand hosts Delhi their fourth straight loss.

Delhi, led by David Warner and coached by Ricky Ponting, have endured a horrendous run in the T20 tournament to be in danger of an early exit from the play-off race.

Earlier Delhi were bowled out for 172 in 19.4 overs despite Warner's 51 and an attacking 54 by fellow left-hander Axar Patel after the hosts were invited to bat first.

Piyush Chawla rattled the opposition batting to return figures of 3-22 and was later substituted by David.

The once explosive Warner, who struck his third half-century of the season, stood firm but often struggled to find momentum until an attacking Axar joined the Australian opener in a 67-run partnership.

(With AFP Inputs)