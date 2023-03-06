Indian Premier League has emerged as the most expensive tournaments in the history of cricket. The T20 league is known for producing great talents in all the fields of the game. Over the years, IPL has given top players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and many more to international cricket. As the 16th edition of the cash-rich league is just around the corner, the hype and excitement is also increasing day by day. Recently, a panel discussion was organised by Jio Cinema, featuring Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble, Parthiv Patel, Robin Uthappa, Scott Styris, and Aakash Chopra, where the former players gave their opinion on who can be the emerging star of IPL 2023.

The discussion began with Kumble saying on Jio Cinema, "Having worked closely with someone like Arshdeep Singh, it's wonderful to see him grow into what he has done for India. I would love to see Arshdeep as the next superstar bowler coming through and from the batting perspective, Ishan Kishan is wonderful with the opportunities he has got, so he is someone whom I think can be a superstar."

Arshdeep proved to be a great asset for Team India during the 2022 T20 World Cup as he took 10 wickets in six matches and finished as India's highest wicket-taker.

As the discussion went on, former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel chose pacer Umran Malik and Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Verma as his picks of the star players.

"Umran Malik. Someone who is quick and bowling well and he has already played for India but yeah I think he can be a superstar. Batting wise, having seen Tilak Verma in a couple of years. I had the opportunity to scout and back him and a kind of a cricketer he has become. He also has an ability to lead a side, so, I think he can be a future leader," said Parthiv Patel.

Talking about IPL, the 16th edition of the cash-rich league will kick-start from March 31 with the first match between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

