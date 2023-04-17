The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders saw history being made as Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for the 5-time champions. Since being first bought by the franchise in 2021, Arjun featured for MI for the first time in his career, following the footsteps of his father Sachin Tendulkar who played for the franchise from 2008 to 2010. But, it was just the Sachin-Arjun pair that made history in the league on Sunday. Even the name of Duan Jansen, the South African pacer snapped up by Mumbai, went into history books.

Duan, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of INR 20 lakh in the IPL 2023 auction, is the brother of Marco Jansen, the all-rounder who is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. In fact, Marco had also made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2021 before being snapped up by the Hyderabad franchise in 2022.

While both brothers are playing in the IPL now, Marco has already represented South Africa in the senior national team, Duan is yet to play for his country at the absolute top.

Duan is yet to represent South Africa at the international level. He has 36 wickets in 20 first-class matches along with 540 runs and four half-centuries at an average of above 22. He has 19 wickets in 16 List-A matches along with 99 runs in 11 innings. He has taken 24 wickets in 31 T20s and has 266 runs at an average of 19.00 in 21 innings.

His brother Marco Jansen has represented Mumbai Indians (MI) and is currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL.

Marco has played a total of 12 IPL matches, in which he has taken 13 wickets at an average of 28.62 and an economy rate of 8.27. His best bowling figures in the IPL are 3/25.

With ANI inputs