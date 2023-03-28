For Mumbai Indians, the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) was a forgettable one as it finished at the bottom of the points table. It lost 10 out of 14 games. Indeed, it was the worst performance by Mumbai Indians who finished last — for the first time ever across all 15 editions. Mumbai Indians will be hoping that Jofra Archer hits top form in the absence of an injured Jasprit Bumrah as the record five-time champions aim to turn things around after a horrendous last season. Mumbai Indians endured an inexplicably poor IPL 2022, finishing last with just four wins.

Mumbai's poor show coincided with their captain's worst season as well. Never before in history of IPL had Rohit Sharma finished a season without a fifty, and in IPL 2022, MI's run-machine at the top recorded his lowest numbers since the competition began: a mere 268 runs at a forgettable average of 19.14.

With the fresh season ahead, Mumbai Indians will be keen to make the most of getting a full run at their home ground Wankhede Stadium, where they played a mere four matches last year and yet lost two. Sharma and co have plenty of young players across departments which indicate MI have kept an eye on the future while rebuilding their squad. The young talent in Brevis, Varma, Stubbs, David and even Green will have a lot to prove and they will be keen to make a head start.

Suryakumar could be the raging bull Mumbai Indians would be waiting to unleash. The batter has made an incredible mark in international T20s and he would be keen to shrug off the failures that have come his way recently.

MI IPL 2023 schedule

Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 11, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 16, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai (3:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 22, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 25, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 30, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 3, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 12, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 16, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai (3:30PM IST)

Strongest XI:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen

Full Squad:

Mumbai Indians - Players bought in IPL 2023 auction - Raghav Goyal (INR 20 lakh), Nehal Wadhera (INR 20 lakh), Shams Mulani (INR 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (INR 20 lakh), Duan Jansen (INR 20 lakh), Piyush Chawla (INR 50 lakh), Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 crore), Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore)

Players retained - Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

