Every single year MS Dhoni comes out to play for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, fans pray for 'one more year' from the Thala. The IPL 2023 season has been no different, with calls for Dhoni to continue intensifying as the tournament nears its conclusion. Though Dhoni himself hasn't confirmed if he intends to continue playing or hang his boots, former cricketers have different perspectives on the entire saga. As the chatter over MS Dhoni's future continues, Mohammad Kaif feels the 41-year-old has given 'enough hints' to suggest that he isn't going to play next year.

After what was CSK's final league game of the season at home, Dhoni gave the fans a lap of honour, acknowledging their unparalleled support. The move is being considered by many as one of the biggest hints Dhoni has given this season about his decision to move on.

"I think MSD has given enough hints that this is his last IPL. He's keeping the world guessing and that's been his nature. But I have this intuition that Dhoni will not be playing the IPL next year," Kaif said on Star Sports' Cricket Live show.

Even the great Sunil Gavaskar rushed to take Dhoni's autograph on his shirt after the match, leaving many fans stunned. Even Kaif was left surprised seeing Gavaskar showing his fandom for Dhoni.

"We have never seen Sunny sir taking an autograph of any other cricketer. A great like Sunil Gavaskar taking the autograph on his shirt from Dhoni just tells the greatness of MS Dhoni," he added.

After the conclusion of the CSK vs KKR match, however, Gavaskar hoped that this isn't the end of MS Dhoni as a player. The 1983 World Cup-winner is still hoping to see the 'Thala' play one more season just like millions of fans across the globe.