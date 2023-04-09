MS Dhoni was back at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday for Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2023 game against Mumbai Indians. And the venue turned out to be a happy hunting ground for Dhoni yet again as CSK defeated MI. It was at this ground that Dhoni had led India to a win over Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 World Cup. The six that Dhoni hit off Nuwan Kulasekara will forever be etched in the mind of all Indians. Dhoni has long left international cricket but he continues to be the pillar of strength for CSK. However, he revealed that the return to Wankhede was special not only for the 2011 World Cup win.

"One of the most memorable venues. Not only because of the 2011 World Cup but also 2007 when we won (T20 World Cup) and came back, the kind of reception we got from Mumbai. That was fantastic. So, overall it's a fantastic to play cricket and also the wickets are generally very good. It has plenty of pace and bounce," Dhoni said at the toss.

Though it has been more than a decade since India won the 2011 ODI World Cup, the memories of the mega event is still etched in the mind of every Indian fan. Be it India's win over Australia in the quarter-final, a victory over Pakistan in the semi-final or the eventual triumph over Sri Lanka in the finale, the fans of Indian cricket would have hardly forgotten anything. Keeping it in view, the site at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium where MS Dhoni's match-winning six landed will be used to build the 2011 World Cup victory memorial.

Dhoni, who was also the captain of India when the side won the trophy, was felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday before the memorial is built.