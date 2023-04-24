Arguably one of the most effective wicket-keepers of all time, MS Dhoni knows what it takes to help bowlers bag wickets from behind the stumps. Over the years, Dhoni has conjured wicket-keeping magic several times, producing some iconic stumpings, run-outs and catches. However, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Chennai Super Kings skipper made a rare wicket-keeping error, giving a lifeline to top-order batter Jason Roy who was involved in a mix-up with non-striker Rinku Singh.

Chasing a mammoth target of 236 runs, the Knight Riders struggled to keep the required run-rate under their grip almost throughout the innings.

Jadeja, bowling his first over, saw his delivery being punched straight down the ground by Roy. The spinner, however, wasn't just able to collect the ball but also sense the opportunity of running out Rinku at the non-striker's end.

The left-arm spinner threw the ball towards the stumps from between his legs. Though the ball hit the stumps, the bails didn't fall off. But, that wasn't the end of the drama as Jadeja collected the ball and threw at the other end of the pitch towards Dhoni to run out Roy.

However, Dhoni failed to cleanly collect the ball, allowing the Englishman the opportunity to return to his crease unscathed. Here's the video:

Ajinkya Rahane, whose T20 game has undergone complete metamorphosis, smashed an eye-popping 29-ball-71 as Chennai Super Kings, buoyed by support from capacity Eden Gardens crowd, out-batted Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs.

The win took CSK to top of the table with 10 points from seven games while KKR are now placed eighth among 10 teams after a fifth defeat at halfway stage.

To add insult to injury, KKR didn't get any home support as the 67,000-capacity Eden stands resembled a Sunflower as a 'Canary Yellow' jersey filling up every corner of the venue.

They had come for their beloved Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'Last Dance' and CSK didn't disappoint them either.

But for that credit goes to Rahane, who is surprising all and sundry each day with his positive intent. What is missing in KL Rahul is exactly what is there in Rahane but perhaps, the presence of Dhoni in that dug-out which is proving to be a clincher.

