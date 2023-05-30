Chennai Super Kings clinched their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Thanks to this victory, they are now tied with Mumbai Indians as the most successful franchise in the history of the competition. It was also the fifth win for MS Dhoni as skipper - a feat that only Rohit Sharma has achieved. The match faced several rain interferences but CSK were able to keep their calm and with 10 runs needed from the final two balls of the match, Ravindra Jadeja stepped up to the occasion and finished it in style.

A yellovely finish to the #IPL2023, @ChennaiIPL!



Congratulations C5K



Tough luck tonight, but what a season it has been @gujarat_titans #IPL2023Finals — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 29, 2023

It was a thrilling end to IPL 2023 which saw the most number of 200+ scores by the sides and a surprising number of high-score chases. In the aftermath of CSK's victory, all franchises took to Twitter to congratulate the winners and hail the brilliance of MS Dhoni for securing another title for his side.

An #IPL2023Final to remember



Congratulations @ChennaiIPL on your 5th IPL trophy pic.twitter.com/vgpxzGwgeS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 29, 2023

Dhoni also dropped a major update regarding his potential retirement at the post-match presentation.

"If you circumstantially if you see it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But with the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they have shown their love and emotion, it is something I need to do for them," said Dhoni told Harsha Bhogle during the ceremony.

"It is the last part of my career. It started over here and the full house was chanting my name. It was my same thing in Chennai, but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can. The kind of cricket I play, they feel they can play that cricket. There is nothing orthodox about it and I like to keep it simple."