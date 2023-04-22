Story ProgressBack to home
LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Eye First Win Against Gujarat Titans
LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Updates: After defeating Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs, Lucknow Super Giants take on defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium
LSG vs GT Live: Lucknow Super Giants take on defending champions Gujarat Titans.© BCCI/IPL
LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Updates: After defeating Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs, Lucknow Super Giants take on defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG eye back-to-back wins, while GT look to get back to winnings ways, following their defeat to RR. LSG introduced Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq into the attack and the debutant impressed everyone with the figures of 0/19 in 4 overs. The Titans, however, may have a slight psychological edge having defeated the Super Giants on both occasions last season. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
- 13:40 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: LSG's strong pace attackIn Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Yudhvir Singh Charak, LSG also possess a good pace department. Debutant Naveen-ul Haq sizzled in his maiden game against RR and will look to continue in the same vein.
- 13:39 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: Strong spinners of LSGTalented leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and veteran Amit Mishra are doing well for LSG in the spin department while Krunal Pandya has also put in a match-winning performance.
- 13:36 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: KL Rahul's performance is a concernSkipper KL Rahul's form is a little concerning. He has batted with strike rate of 114.79 this season. All-rounder Deepak Hooda is also yet to play an impactful innings he is capable of.
- 13:36 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: LSG's power-hitting performanceLSG have no dearth of power in their batting, with Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis capable of pulverising any opposition. Mayers has been in sensational form at the top while Pooran and Stoinis doing the job in the middle order.
- 13:35 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: GT's strong batting line-upThe Gujarat batting department looks sorted with likes of Shubman Gill, David Miller, Sai Sudarshan striking the ball well. But the reigning champions will have their task cut out against LSG, who boast of a formidable batting line up.
- 13:34 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: Noor Ahmed's impressive debutRashid Khan has spearheaded the spin department, but against the Royals when he was taken to the cleaners by Samson, GT had no answer but to hand debut to 18-year-old Afghan wrist spinner Noor Ahmad, who did well under pressure, albeit in a losing cause.
- 13:30 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: GT's strong pace attackMohammed Shami has been a constant wicket-taker and has looked potent in the powerplay but more is expected of Alzarri Joseph and Josh Little. Skipper Hardik Pandya also hasn't been at his best with the ball, having picked only one wicket so far. Pacer Mohit Sharma, however, has done well in the two games he has played.
- 13:29 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: Inconsistent season so far for both the teamsBoth teams have been a tad inconsistent this season, losing two games each although the Titans have played a match less than LSG. The Titans, who are fourth in the league table, have struggled to defend totals this season.
- 13:26 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: Both teams coming after facing Rajasthan RoyalsWhile Gujarat Titans will look to start afresh after the three-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals, LSG got a confidence-boosting 10-run win against the Sanju Samson-led side to climb to the second spot in the points table.
- 13:11 (IST)LSG vs GT Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, straight from the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
