MS Dhoni's popularity in Chennai is huge. For the Indian cricket great from Jharkhand, Chennai is more than just a second home. Fans often turn up at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai just to see Dhoni practice. There's many reason for his popularity as under Dhoni, CSK has become one of the most consistent sides in the IPL. There's another heart-throb of Chennai - Superstar Rajinikanth. The actor has a mass following not just in Chennai but across India, just like Dhoni.

Dhoni was recently asked about a photo, where he looked like posing like Rajinikanth in his movie 'Kabali'.

"That's a lovely picture by the way. You look really stunning. You are looking super awesome in this picture. Comparing these two images, where did you seek inspiration from?" a man can be heard as asking Dhoni at a CSK event.

"There's no comparison. We were just trying to copy a great pose by a great man. Nothing beyond that. Very difficult to think like him or do stuff like him. But at least we can copy the pose," MS Dhoni replied.

England's seasoned all-rounder Moeen Ali feels Dhoni "could definitely" feature in the IPL next year, playing down the widespread supposition that the ongoing season will be the Chennai Super Kings captain's last appearance in the T20 league. At 41, the World Cup-winning former India skipper continues to attract massive following across the length and breadth of the country.

"He could definitely play again next year," Moeen was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"The way he's playing, I don't think it'll be his batting that stops him from playing, even if it's in two, three years' time.

"I wasn't surprised at how he played (against Rajasthan). I've been watching him in the nets, and he's been batting unbelievably well.

"It's just amazing to see from somebody at that age. It's not easy when you come in so late - people forget that a lot of the time, but that's what makes him so good at his role."