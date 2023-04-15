After failing to register big scores in his first three outings, Harry Brook finaly lit up the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with a blistering century for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Brook spoiled the party of KKR as he hit 12 fours and three sixes in 55-ball 100 that took SRH to 228/4. Brook described it as "a special night" and said that "this knock is definitely up the there" with my other top performances. After SRH's 23-run win over KKR at the Eden Gardens, Brook was seen feasting on some local delicacies.

In a video shared by SRH, Brook was seen eating 'rasgulla', with his face covered with cake.

The Englang opener was supported by powerful hitting by Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram (50) and Abhishek Sharma (32) who stitched two key half-century partnerships with Brook.

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell was the most effective Kolkata bowler and took 3-22 before he went off the field because of an injury concern at the start of his third over.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy took the only other Hyderabad wicket while New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson was the most expensive Kolkata bowler and leaked 37 runs in two overs.

Kolkata made the worst possible start after Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell to India veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a duck in the first over of the chase.

Sponsored by Vuukle

South African Marco Jansen removed Venkatesh Iyer (10) and Sunil Narine (0) off consecutive balls before Rana stabilised the innings with opener Narayan Jagadeesan (36).

Rana hit 41-ball 75 before falling to T Natarajan in a spirited batting display with new Kolkata hero Rinku Singh.

Singh, who blasted five sixes off the final five balls to help Kolkata stun champions Gujarat Titans in an IPL thriller on Sunday, hit an unbeaten 31-ball 58 with four fours and four sixes.

Hyderabad pacers Kumar, Jansen, Natarajan and Umran Malik shared five wickets, while spinner Mayank Markande finished with 2-27.

The Kolkata bowlers could have restricted Hyderabad to a lower score, skipper Rana said after the match.

(With AFP Inputs)