Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli was fined 10 per cent of his match fees after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. According to the advisory issued by the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI), Kohli was found guilty of “breaching the IPL code of conduct” as RCB slumped to a eight-run loss against the four-time champions. "Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," the advisory said.

"Mr. Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct," it added.

While it was not specifically mentioned in the advisory, the fine was most probably imposed due to Kohli's aggressive celebrations following the dismissal of CSK batter Shivam Dube. Dube played a quickfire knock of 52 from 26 balls and was dismissed by RCB fast bowler Wayne Parnell.

A similar fine was handed out to Mumbai Indians spinner Hrithik Shokeen after his celebrations and the subsequent on-field spat with Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana.

In the match on Monday, Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as CSK posted an imposing 226 for six after asked to bat first.

In reply, RCB ended at 218 for eight.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave a scare to CSK till they were at the crease, sharing 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of a famous win.

(With PTI inputs)