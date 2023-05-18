The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has reached its business end and the race for the playoff spots has also heated up with eight teams still in the fray for qualification. Gujarat Titans are the only side right now who has sealed their spot in the top four while Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are placed favorably in the table. However, their position can be threatened by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians who still have a chance to reach the desired 16-point mark. Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are also mathematically in the race for the knockout stage but they will have to depend on other team's results for their fortune.

Right now, both CSK and LSG have 95.3 per cent chance of making the playoffs and they will automatically qualify if Sunrisers Hyderabad can beat RCB on Thursday. Mumbai has the best chance of becoming the fourth team to qualify with 60.9 percent but RCB is going to be a tough opposition.

The Faf du Plessis-led side has two matches in hand and a 30.7 percent chance of qualification.

Right now, both RR and PBKS have 6.3 per cent chance of making the playoffs while KKR are worse off at 5.2 per cent due to the inferior net run rate. However, the situation can change in the future.

Punjab Kings were dealt a massive blow as Delhi Capitals defeated them in a thriller. Right now, they can only reach 14 points and hope for a miracle when it comes to other results in the competition.