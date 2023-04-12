Rohit Sharma created history with a well-deserved fifty for Mumbai Indians during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The knock proved to be crucial for his side as they registered their first win of IPL 2023 with a last-ball finish. Thanks to the half-century, Rohit became the highest run-scorer against DC with 977 runs from 33 matches. Kohli held the top position with 925 runs but he was dethroned after the match-winning knock from the Indian cricket team skipper. Rohit enjoys an average of 32.56 and a strike rate of 131.14 in IPL.

Rohit was at his vintage best en route to his first IPL half-century in 25 innings before Mumbai Indians overcame some tense moments to pull off a last-ball win over Delhi Capitals.

David Warner laboured to 51 off 47 balls before Axar Patel flaunted his much improved batting skills again with an impactful 54 off 25 balls to push Delhi Capitals to a competitive 172 after Mumbai Indians put the hosts in to bat.

With the pitch on the drier side compared to the first game here and finger spinners getting plenty of assistance from it, Mumbai Indians had a tricky task at hand but with his classy 65 off 45 balls, Rohit helped his side record their first win of the season.

With Cameron Green (17 not out off 8) and Tim David (13 not out off 11) in the middle, Mumbai needed five runs off the last over but Anrich Nortje bowled brilliantly to take the game down to the very last ball. David got the required two off the final ball for a much needed victory.

