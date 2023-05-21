The on-field altercation between Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. Since the incident, the fans have been linking almost every gesture made by the two cricketers to that incident and even their social media posts are being analysed thoroughly. In a video that has been widely shared on social media, the crowd at Eden Gardens during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between LSG and Kolkata Knight Riders could be heard chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' at Naveen when he was bowling.

Eden Gardens crowd chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' on Naveen Ul Haq bowling. pic.twitter.com/WjibEQbiNr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 20, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by one run in their final league game to qualify for the IPL play-offs.

Nicholas Pooran smashed a 30-ball 58 to take Lucknow Super Giants to a competitive 176 for eight after being sent in to bat.

LSG lost wickets at regular intervals to reel at 73 for five in 10.1 overs before Pooran and Ayush Badoni shared 74 runs for the sixth wicket to lay the base for the total.

But then LSG witnessed another batting collapse to be restricted before Krishnappa Gowtham played a short little unbeaten 4-ball 11-run cameo to give LSG bowlers something to defend.

For KKR, Shardul Thakur (2/27), Sunil Narine (2/28) and Vaibhav Arora (2/30) scalped two wickets apiece.

Chasing, Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 67 off 33 balls while Jason Roy made 28-ball 45 up the order but it was not enough as KKR could manage 175 for seven.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) and Yash Thakur (2/31) picked up two wickets each for LSG.

(With PTI inputs)