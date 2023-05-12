Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday. With RR chasing a target of 150, Jaiswal breached the 50-run mark in 13 deliveries, breaking the record which has held jointly by Pat Cummins and KL Rahul (14 balls). Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was impressed with Jaiswal's counter-attacking knocking, and said that he would pick the youngster straightaway in the Indian team for the ODI World Cup.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't just knocking at the doors of the Indian Cricket Team, he seems to be breaking it with his consistently good performances. He's carried his imperious form of domestic cricket into IPL. What a talent he is! The future of Indian Cricket is in good hands," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

Jaiswal is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023 so far, and is only one behind Orange Cap holder Faf du Plessis, who has scored 576 runs for RCB.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri urged the selectors to give as many opportunities to youngsters like Jaiswal and Rinku Singh, who have set the stage on fire with their performances in IPL 2023.

"If Team India is focusing on ODI World Cup, selectors should look to give as many opportunities to the youngsters like Yashasvi and Rinku. These players should be fast-tracked and can be prepared for next year's T20 World Cup in West Indies. If the selectors don't pick them now then I don't know what else they are looking for," said Shastri.

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to be played in October-November in India later this year.