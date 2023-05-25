Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 journey ended after a 81-run loss to five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator match in Chennai on Wednesday. Chasing a competitive 183-run target, LSG fell short by a big margin and none of their batter came to the party. The only silver lining for LSG was the performance of their pacer Naveen-ul-Haq who took a four-wicket haul. After taking the wickets of the likes of Rohit Sharma and Camron Green, Naveen could be seen doing the shut-out-the-noise celebration, which went viral on social media. Even the great Sunil Gavaskar reacted on the celebration.

"Brilliant, terrific delivery. This delivery was 105 while the previous one was 133. It was so deceptive. And then he celebrates but I have not understood this celebration," Sunil Gavaskar said on-air on Star Sports after Naveen took the wicket of Cameroon Green.

Naveen has been in news recently after his altercation with former RCB captain Virat Kohli. After his celebration.

"He has had issues with the crowd. You should celebrate by chucking your ears. This is the time he has got a wicket. He has got to listen to the applause. When somebody scores a hundred also, don't chuck your ears. Listen to the applause, chuck your hand behind the ears and say 'hello, now can I hear you?'. That's how the celebration should be. That's old me saying this, by the way," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Advertisement

Talking about the game, Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday. MI take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 on Friday in Ahmedabad to decide who will face Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash. Opting to bat, MI posted 182 for 8 with Cameron Green top-scoring with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls.

For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets. Chasing the target of 183, LSG were all out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Marcus Stoinis was LSG's highest scorer with 40 off 27 balls while none of his batting colleagues made any substantial contribution. For MI, Akash Madhwal took five wickets for five runs in 3.3 overs to be MI's best bowler.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 182 for 8 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 41, Suryakumar Yadav 33; Naveen-ul-Haq 4/38, Yash Thakur 3/34). Lucknow Super Giants: 101 all out in 16.3 overs (Marcus Stoinis 40; Akash Madhwal 5/5)

Advertisement

With PTI inputs