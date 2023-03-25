Gujarat Titans had the perfect start to life in the Indian Premier League as the Hardik Pandya-led side clinched the title in their debut season. It was a story of gritty batting performances and superb bowling discipline as the debutants defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final. Pandya led the team by example with his all-round performances and they will look to continue their run when they take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the new season. This season, the focus will once again be on Pandya and the young superstar Shubman Gill who has impressed everyone with his performances in all formats.

Gill will most likely open the innings with Wriddhiman Saha and the new joinee Kane Williamson will be the perfect fit for No. 3. This means Hardik Pandya will come at No. 4 and provide further strength to a middle-order which has explosive power-hitters like David Miller and Rahul Tewatia.

In Rashid Khan, GT have a world-class spinner and an effective batter down the order. In the bowling department, R Sai Kishore is expected to be the other spin option with the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal taking the onus of providing crucial breakthroughs.

Full Schedule:

Match 1: March 31 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Strongest XI:Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, R. Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal.

Full Squad:Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wk), Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kane Williamson, Josh Little, Odean Smith, Noor Ahmad.